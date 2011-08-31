CAIRO One of Muammar Gaddafi's sons has offered to surrender and join the movement which ousted his father if his security is assured, a Libyan military commander said in remarks broadcast by Al Jazeera International television Wednesday.

Abdel Hakim Belhadj, the chief of anti-Gaddafi forces in Tripoli, said Gaddafi's son Saadi had contacted him offering to surrender and that he plans to follow up on the offer.

"Today I had a phone conversation with Gaddafi's son, Saadi, where he asked to be part of the revolution and to get guarantees to come back to his people and to Tripoli," according to an English voice-over of an interview conducted by Jazeera with Belhadj in Arabic.

"He hinted to us his whereabouts and we will be in contact with him to follow up on this matter," he added.

But U.S. news network CNN reported that Saadi denied he planned to surrender, saying the anti-Gaddafi forces did not want to negotiate.

"I would rather surrender to a real government than to those people," CNN quoted Saadi as saying in a message sent to one of the channel's reporters.

Saadi, Gaddafi's third son, was a businessman and a former football player. He was reported to have been captured soon after Tripoli was over run by rebels last week. But it later became clear that Saadi was at large, like the rest of Gaddafi's family.

