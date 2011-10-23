TRIPOLI Muammar Gaddafi's son Saadi is "shocked and outraged by the vicious brutality" shown towards his father and brother Mo'tassim and said it showed no one connected to the former government would receive a fair trial in Libya, Saadi's lawyer said on Sunday.

"Saadi Gaddafi is shocked and outraged by the vicious brutality which accompanied the murders of his father and brother. The contradictory statements issued by the NTC excusing these barbaric executions and the grotesque abuse of the corpses make it clear that no person affiliated with the former regime will receive a fair trial in Libya, nor will they receive justice for crimes committed against them," lawyer Nick Kaufman said in an email sent to Reuters.

Saadi is currently in Niger after escaping across the border when the capital Tripoli was captured by National Transitional Council forces in August.