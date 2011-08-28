BENGHAZI, Libya Libyan rebels control the road between Tripoli and Sabha, a bastion of support for deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi in the southern desert, rebel spokesman Ahmed Bani told a news conference on Sunday.

Rebels plan to advance on Sabha after taking control of the coastal town of Sirte, Gaddafi's home town where rebels are currently trying to negotiate the surrender of Gaddafi supporters.

"In the event they refuse, we will take it (Sirte) by force," Bani said, without giving a timeframe for negotiations.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)