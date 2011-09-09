TRIPOLI Provisional government forces advanced through Libya's deserts towards the most remote major town still not under its control on Friday, as heavy fighting erupted just outside the other two towns still held by pro-Muammar Gaddafi forces.

Sabha -- tucked away in the vast southern deserts -- has been cut off from the rest of the country since shortly after the fall of the capital Tripoli and very little information is available about the situation there.

A town of about 100,000 people, it has been fiercely pro-Gaddafi during the war and is known as home to a large population of sub-Saharan African migrants.

Officials at the National Transitional Council's Tripoli military headquarters told Reuters that between 100 and 150 vehicles had set off for Sabha on Friday and that more would leave in convoy later in the day and into Saturday.

"There are people going from Jadu, from Zintan, from Tripoli, there is a mixture," NTC fighter Abu Aziz Selem told Reuters as he rushed out of the capital with a Kalashnikov assault rifle slung over each of his shoulders.

The heaviest fighting for days earlier broke out outside the desert town of Bani Walid ahead of a Saturday deadline for the surrender of the last remaining Gaddafi bastions.

A senior NTC official, Abdallah Kanshil, said late on Friday that NTC forces had entered the town and street fighting was taking place.

Fighters loyal to Gaddafi had earlier launched constant barrages of Grad rockets at NTC positions that were inching forwards around Bani Walid as NATO planes circled overheard.

Reuters witnesses saw smoke rising from the frontline, at least seven captured and bound Gaddafi fighters and two dead bodies that NTC fighters said were Gaddafi loyalists.

NTC forces and Gaddafi fighters also exchanged rocket, mortar and tank fire outside Sirte, Gaddafi's hometown on Libya's central Mediterranean coast, Reuters witnesses said, and wounded NTC fighters were transported to a field hospital.

Khalid al Riahi, an NTC field commander outside Sabha where their forces are rarely contactable by the media, told Reuters by telephone that the provisional government had just taken control of its first territory in the area for months.

Al Riahi said Sabha had been the "main transit point for African mercenaries used by the Gaddafi regime".

FINAL FRONTLINE?

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has called on all sides to protect African migrants in Sabha, mainly from Chad but also Eritrea, Niger and Nigeria, until they can be safely evacuated from its transit centre there. The group includes women and children.

Sub-Saharan migrants have lived and worked in Libya for decades. Many have suffered increasing abuse during the conflict, sometimes accused of being mercenaries.

Al Riahi told Reuters that there were serious shortages of fuel, food and medicine inside the town.

A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva told Reuters that one of its teams had delivered medical supplies to Sabha on Thursday. NTC officials outside the town feared they had been kidnapped.

"They were able to do their work and are on the way back (to Tripoli)," ICRC spokesman Steven Anderson told Reuters.

Most residents of Sabha, Bani Walid and Sirte are trapped and awaiting either a final battle or a surrender.

"We are not seeing many people leaving. How can they?" Al Riahi told Reuters. "They have no money, they can't afford to buy fuel, which is scarce and more expensive. The city is too remote to have regular supplies and the road is not safe at all".

When asked whether Sabha would prove a final frontline in its battle against the remaining pro-Gaddafi forces, NTC spokesman, Jalal al Gallal, said: "Very soon, yes. We need to complete the liberation of Libya."

(Additional reporting by Souhail Karam in Rabat;Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Mohammed Abbas in Tripoli; Writing by Barry Malone)