TRIPOLI Forces loyal to Libya's new government have occupied all districts of the desert city of Sabha, until now a stronghold of supporters of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, and are investigating reports Gaddafi may have fled the city, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

"Our revolutionaries are controlling 100 percent of Sabha city, although there are some pockets of resistance by snipers. This resistance is hopeless," Ahmed Bani, military spokesman with the National Transitional Council (NTC), told reporters in Tripoli.

"We are doing our best looking for the tyrant (Gaddafi). There is some news here and there that he ran away from Sabha to another place but it cannot be confirmed."

(Reporting By William Maclean; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Robert Woodward)