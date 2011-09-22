WW2 bomb forces evacuations in Greece's Thessaloniki
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
TRIPOLI Forces loyal to Libya's new government have occupied all districts of the desert city of Sabha, until now a stronghold of supporters of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, and are investigating reports Gaddafi may have fled the city, a government spokesman said on Thursday.
"Our revolutionaries are controlling 100 percent of Sabha city, although there are some pockets of resistance by snipers. This resistance is hopeless," Ahmed Bani, military spokesman with the National Transitional Council (NTC), told reporters in Tripoli.
"We are doing our best looking for the tyrant (Gaddafi). There is some news here and there that he ran away from Sabha to another place but it cannot be confirmed."
BRUSSELS Michel Barnier has a dealmaker's flair for gauging what the other side can accept but as Theresa May prepares to launch Brexit negotiations some EU officials wonder if Brussels' man can really figure out what she wants.
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.