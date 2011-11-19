TRIPOLI Muammar Gaddafi's son and heir apparent Saif al-Islam has been detained in Libya's southern desert, interim justice minister and other officials told Reuters on Saturday.

They said Saif al-Islam and several bodyguards, but no other senior figures from the ousted administration, had been taken near the town of Obari by fighters based in the western mountain town of Zintan. The younger Gaddafi was in good health, the justice minister added.

