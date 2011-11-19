AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court Prosecutor's Office said on Saturday it had received confirmation of the arrest of Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, from Libya's Ministry of Justice.

"We are coordinating with the Libyan Ministry of Justice to ensure that any solution with regards to the arrest of Saif al-Islam is in accordance with the law," ICC prosecution office spokeswoman Florence Olara said.

The prosecutor's office wrongly announced Saif al-Islam's arrest in August, citing confidential information. He appeared in public two days later and the office admitted it had not received official confirmation.

In June the ICC issued arrest warrants for Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam and Libyan intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity after the U.N. Security Council referred the Libyan crisis to the court in February.

The ICC, which is based in The Hague, said last month that Saif al-Islam was in contact via intermediaries about possibly surrendering, but that it also had information that mercenaries were trying to take him to a friendly African nation where he could evade arrest.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Heinrich)