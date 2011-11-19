CAIRO Saif al-Islam, son of the late former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was shown nursing a hand injury in a photograph aired on Saturday on Free Libya TV after his capture.

The photograph showed Saif al-Islam on what appears to be a reclining sofa with his fingers wrapped in bandages and his legs covered in a blanket.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Reporting by Mark Heinrich)