Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
CAIRO Saif al-Islam, son of the late former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was shown nursing a hand injury in a photograph aired on Saturday on Free Libya TV after his capture.
The photograph showed Saif al-Islam on what appears to be a reclining sofa with his fingers wrapped in bandages and his legs covered in a blanket.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Reporting by Mark Heinrich)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.