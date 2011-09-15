TRIPOLI French President Nicolas Sarkozy said Muammar Gaddafi and his former top officials should be arrested and held accountable for their actions during a six-month war.

"Mr. Gaddafi must be arrested and all those who are charged (with crimes under) international jurisdiction must be held accountable for what they have done," he said in a speech on Thursday in the Libyan capital.

He called on all countries to work with international legal authorities in tracking down officials from Gaddafi's government, adding there could not be any reconciliation in Libya if justice were not served.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by John Irish)