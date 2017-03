TRIPOLI The Libyan government does not yet know which group carried out the aerial bombing of militia positions in Tripoli, it said on Monday in its first reaction after residents reported jets flying over the capital to the sounds of explosions.

"The government does currently not have any convincing indications to establish which side was behind this," it said in a statement carried by state news agency Lana.

Tripoli has been hit for more than a month by heavy street fighting between rival militias vying for control of the capital.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)