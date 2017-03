TRIPOLI At least four people were killed in a suicide bombing at an army base in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, a security source said.

Islamist militants and army forces have been clashing regularly in the city, but suicide attacks have been rare during the turmoil that has followed the 2011 overthrow over veteran ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

