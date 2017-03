BENGHAZI Libya At least 11 people were killed by an accidental blast at a Libyan military base in the eastern city of Al Bayda, a security source said on Monday.

The source said a preliminary investigation showed the explosion may have been caused by high temperatures in a weapons storage area at the base.

No other details or official comment were immediately available.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Gareth Jones)