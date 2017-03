TRIPOLI Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State said they were responsible for a suicide bombing in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, a statement said on Twitter.

The militants posted pictures on social media of the attack and the alleged suicide bomber.

The bombing killed seven people, army and medical sources have said.

