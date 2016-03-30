PARIS France will provide its full support to Libya's U.N.-backed Presidential Council after some of its members, including the prime minister, reached Tripoli by ship on Wednesday to pave the way for a unity government in the country.

"I am delighted by this courageous decision," Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement, calling on all Libyan institutions to back the new authorities.

"The Libyan national unity government can count on France's total support to face the challenges which it is confronted by and first and foremost the urgent necessity to end Daesh's advance," he said, referring to the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)