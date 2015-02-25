Then-General Khalifa Haftar speaks during a news conference in Abyar, east of Benghazi May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI, Libya The president of Libya's elected parliament has proposed the appointment of General Khalifa Haftar, who leads his own troops, as commander of the army loyal to the government based in the east of the country, the parliament spokesman said on Wednesday.

The decision shows the increasing influence of military figures in the official government and parliament, which has been forced to operate from eastern Libya since an armed group called Libya Dawn seized the capital Tripoli in summer.

"Mr Aguila Saleh (parliament's president) has proposed to appoint Haftar," spokesman Farraj Hashem told Reuters. "The House of Representatives supports this."

He said a decree appointing Haftar would still need to be signed by Saleh, who has quasi-presidential powers.

Haftar, an army general, has emerged as would-be strongman in the east, where the internationally recognised prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni, has been based since losing control of Tripoli.

The appointment also reflects the frustration of government officials, who have been working out of hotels in two eastern cities with little power.

Haftar, who helped Muammar Gaddafi into power before falling out with him in the 80s and joining the 2011 uprising against his rule, has merged his forces with army troops in the east to fight Islamist groups including Libya Dawn.

They operate now as the Libyan National Army, a name the eastern army has adopted.

While there have been calls from some for Haftar, a divisive figure, to try to end the chaos gripping Libya, critics say that promoting him and his once irregular forces is not a good way to build up a regular army.

The alliance of forces in the east has won back some territory in Benghazi but Haftar has drawn criticism for ordering air strikes on civilian airports and seaports.

He has also expanded his power by bringing his officers into state jobs.

Haftar's endgame is unclear. He has given more than 10 speeches in the past 12 months, declaring anything from the "liberation of Benghazi" to a military council running Libya.

But he also enjoys some support among normal people frustrated with hardships in the east, where the conflict has made petrol, electricity and medicines scarce.

Protesters have demanded that Thinni hand power to a military council headed by Haftar.

Thinni has sought to address critics labelling him as weak. On Tuesday, he accused the United States, Britain and European Union for failing to supply arms to his forces.

In another sign of pro-military figures dominating politics, the eastern parliament suspended this week participation in a U.N.-sponsored dialogue, scuppering talks planned for this week in Morocco.

The U.N. has brought rival factions together since September but little progress has been made in a country dominated by former rebels who help topple Gaddafi but now fight for power.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Writing by Ulf Laessing,; Editing by Angus MacSwan)