BENGHAZI Libya A warplane attacked the non-oil port in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Forces loyal to former general Khalifa Haftar said they carried out the attack to stop a ship from docking and supplying Islamist fighters.

"We warned the port manager that we will not allow ships to dock to supply Majlis al-Shura with weapons," said Saqer al-Jouroushi, head of Haftar's air defence unit. He was referring to an umbrella group of Islamist fighters that Haftar has been fighting in Benghazi.

