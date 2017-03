BENGHAZI Libya At least 14 people were killed when fighting erupted between armed youths and Islamist militias in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, medics said.

Seven people were wounded on a third day of heavy clashes in the port city where pro-government forces supported by youths are battling the Islamists.

