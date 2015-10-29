IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
BENGHAZI, Libya Unidentified warplanes carried out air strikes on Libya's Sirte city, targeting areas controlled by Islamic State militants in the south and west, a witness said on Thursday.
The strikes were the second on Islamic State in the city this month. Neither of Libya's rival governments nor other warring factions immediately claimed responsibility.
"We heard the warplanes around midnight, then there were massive explosions," the witness said.
There were no immediate official reports of any casualties.
Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival governments and their armed factions, leaving a security vacuum that has allowed Islamic State militants to gain ground. They have secured a base in Sirte.
Western governments are pushing for a United Nations peace agreement to form a unity administration between the rival factions, fearing the turmoil is pushing Libya into becoming a failed state.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet and Tom Brown)
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.