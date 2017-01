Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

TRIPOLI Libyan forces battling to oust Islamic State from Sirte said they had made significant advances on Wednesday, gaining control of a large convention centre previously used as a base by the jihadist group.

"Our forces have complete control of the whole of the Ouagadougou (convention) complex - they even advanced some distance beyond the complex," said Rida Issa, a spokesman in the forces' media office. Fighters also captured Sirte's hospital and university complex, he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)