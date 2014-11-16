ROME An Italian man, kidnapped in Libya eight months ago, has been released unharmed, Italy's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Gianluca Salviato, who had been working on a sewerage construction project near the eastern city of Tobruk, was seized in March by what Italian authorities believed was a criminal gang seeking a ransom.

He arrived back in Rome late on Saturday, the foreign ministry said in a statement. It gave no details on how the release was arranged.

The weak central government in Tripoli wields little influence over the eastern part of the country, where well-armed militias have taken root since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi three years ago.

