CAIRO Libya's neighbours agreed on Monday not to intervene in Libyan affairs to end chaos and clashes in the oil producer, calling instead for a national dialogue, according to the final communique after a foreign ministers' meeting in Egypt.

"This joint initiative of the neighbouring countries is based on the main principles of ... non-intervention in Libya's domestic affairs," the statement read.

Libya's ambassador to Cairo had earlier demanded the international community to help protect oilfields, airports and other state assets.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ali Abdelatti and Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alison Williams)