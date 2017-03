BENGHAZI, Libya Workers at Libya's biggest oil port, Es Sider, evacuated the site on Saturday for security reasons due to nearby clashes, a worker said.

Forces loyal to Libya's recognised government earlier launched air strikes on a rival force advancing towards the port in the east of the country.

"The workers have been evacuated for security reasons," a worker in the port's administration said, asking not to be named.

