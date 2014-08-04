King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
TOBRUK Libya Libya's new House of Representatives on Monday elected Aguila Saleh Iissa, an independent lawmaker from the eastern town of al-Qobba as its president after its first formal meeting in the Mediterranean town of Tobruk.
Elected in June, the House of Representatives replaces the General National Congress (GNC) in a country where rival militias have turned its two biggest cities to battlefields during three weeks of fighting.
Saleh Iissa is seen as a legalist and had occupied many functions in the judicial sector at the time of the former ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.