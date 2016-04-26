BELGRADE A Serbian engineer has been kidnapped in a remote area of Libya near the Egyptian border, the Serbian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Miroslav Tomic, a maintenance engineer employed by a German company, was abducted on Saturday while travelling to inspect an oil field around 1,200 km (750 miles) from the capital Tripoli.

"We are waiting for more information about the details of the abduction," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said without elaborating.

Two Serbian embassy staff kidnapped last November near the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha were among nearly 50 people killed in February in U.S. air strikes on a suspected Islamic State training camp.

The new U.N.-backed unity government is trying to establish its authority over Libya, where a self-declared Tripoli government and a rival in the east and various armed factions have been vying for power and a share of the oil wealth.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Richard Balmforth)