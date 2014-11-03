BENGHAZI Libya A Libyan navy ship docked at Benghazi port was hit during heavy fighting on Monday between the army and Islamist fighters in Libya's second-largest city, residents said.

A Reuters reporter could see smoke rising from the port area, to which the army had earlier moved heavy guns to attack positions of Islamist fighters.

A security source said the ship was sinking but this could not immediately be confirmed.

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)