BENGHAZI, Libya Forces from Libya's internationally recognised government carried out air strikes on Maitiga airport in Tripoli on Tuesday and plan to hit an airport in Misrata to retaliate against rival forces controlling the capital, a security official said.

Saqir El-jaroshi, air force commander for the recognised government, said the strikes were in response to attacks on Zintan airport by forces allied to the Libya Dawn group, which took over Tripoli last year and set up its own government.

A source at Maitiga airport said the strikes had hit an area near the runway, but did not cause any major damage.

(This story was corrected to make clear that forces have not attacked Misrata yet, but plan to do so)

