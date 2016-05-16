Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
VIENNA Libya's U.N.-backed unity government will soon seek exemptions from a U.N. arms embargo to help establish its authority over the strife torn country, a group of states supporting the government said on Monday.
"The Government of National Accord has voiced its intention to submit appropriate arms embargo exemption requests to the UN Libya Sanctions Committee to procure necessary lethal arms and materiel to counter UN-designated terrorist groups and to combat Daesh throughout the country," said a joint communique issued after a ministerial meeting in Vienna said, using an abbreviation for Islamic State.
"We will fully support these efforts while continuing to reinforce the UN arms embargo."
(Reporting by Michael Shields, John Irish and Lesley Wroughton; editing by Andrew Roche)
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO The Trump administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government programme designed to counter all violent ideologies so that it focuses solely on Islamist extremism, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters.