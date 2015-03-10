BENGHAZI, Libya Libya's elected parliament has asked the United Nations to postpone talks intended to end a power struggle for one week to allow more time for discussion of a proposal to form a national unity government, the parliament said on Tuesday.

"We are asking for a one-week delay to discuss a road map for the next government, its competences, timeframe and relationship with the House of Representatives," parliament spokesman Farraj Hashem said.

The United Nations had planned to host another round of talks on Wednesday between Libya's rival factions, each of which is backed by its own government and parliament.

