TRIPOLI At least three people have been killed and 11 wounded in clashes near the Libyan capital Tripoli's airport on Sunday, medics said.

Fighting started in the early hours of the morning between rival militias vying for control of the airport, and explosions could be heard throughout Tripoli as the clashes continued into the afternoon.

(Reporting by Hani Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)