Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines, the only foreign airline still flying to Libya, has suspended its flights to Misrata over concerns about worsening security in the country, the company said on Monday.
A Libyan warplane from forces loyal to the internationally recognised government bombed a Greek-operated oil tanker anchored offshore on Sunday, killing two crewmen in an escalation of a battle between the country's rival factions.
Turkey's flag carrier cancelled its Istanbul - Misrata flights on Sunday, and suspended all Misrata flights, but had not yet taken a decision on other flights to Libya, it told Reuters in an e-mail on Monday.
Turkish Airlines also flies to Benghazi, Tripoli and Sebha in Libya.
Three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is mired in a power struggle between two rival factions of former rebels who have established competing governments, both claiming legitimacy and control of vast oil resources.
PARIS French centrist Emmanuel Macron is on course to come out on top of the first round of France's presidential election next month and go on to win in the May 7 runoff against far right leader Marine Le Pen, an Elabe poll showed on Wednesday.