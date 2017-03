TRIPOLI The United Nations will resume peace talks with Libya's warring factions "later this week" in Morocco and is calling for an immediate ceasefire, the U.N. mission to Libya said on Tuesday.

Western governments are backing the U.N. talks as the only way to resolve the conflict between two rival governments and their armed forces that has erupted four years after a civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

(Reporting By Firas Bosalum; Editing by Kevin Liffey)