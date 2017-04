CAIRO An air strike on Tripoli airport has delayed the arrival of a delegation from the Libyan city for U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Morocco, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The world body had planned to resume on Thursday talks between Libya's warring parties, including an alternative government based in Tripoli, to persuade them to form a national administration and end a violent power struggle.

Warplanes belonging to the official government based in the country's east had earlier attacked Tripoli airport.

