UNITED NATIONS Russia and China on Friday blocked a joint proposal by the United States, France, Spain and Britain to blacklist two men linked to rival administrations in Libya, according to internal United Nations Security Council correspondence seen by Reuters.

The point of the proposal was to boost talks brokered by U.N. envoy for Libya Bernardino Leon that resumed on Wednesday in Algiers. Those talks centre on a draft proposal for a unity government for the war-ravaged North African state before a broader meeting expected in Morocco next week.

The four Western states requested a global travel ban and asset freeze on Othman Maliqta, a militia leader loosely allied with Libya's internationally recognised government, and Abdulrahman Swehli, a Misrata politician tied to the rival Libya Dawn administration.

But Russia and China requested that the proposal be put on hold. In its notice to other Security Council members on the Libya sanctions committee, seen by Reuters, the Russian delegation said "more time is needed for the said request to be considered by relevant agencies of the Russian Federation."

It added that "the initial request had not been prepared properly but in a rush."

A hold does not mean the proposal is dead, though it will clearly delay its consideration.

China's U.N. delegation sent a note as well.

"The political dialogue among all Libyan parties brokered by the U.N. is at the critical junction," the Chinese delegation said. "Any measures adopted by the (sanctions) committee should facilitate the current dialogue process. We should be very careful and take more time to consider this issue."

Russia has long been critical of the 2011 NATO intervention in Libya and has blamed that for the current chaos.

In their proposal, the four Western powers said the blacklisting would "send a clear signal that spoilers of the political process will not be tolerated" and that the move could persuade more Libyan moderates to participate in the Morocco talks.

U.N. diplomats said Leon was trying to finalise a deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts later in June.

Libya has descended into factional fighting nearly four years after the ouster and death of Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militias are scrambling for control of the oil-producing country. The chaos has created havens for Islamist militants.

The blacklisting proposal had warned that more senior figures from either side could be proposed for sanctions in future.

(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)