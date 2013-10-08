RABAT Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Tuesday relations with the United States would not be affected by the U.S. military raid to capture an al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli, but he said Libyan suspects should be tried in Libya.

"Our relationship with the USA is one of friendship and cooperation. They helped us with our revolution. Our relationship will not be affected by this event, which we will settle how we need to," he said during a visit to Morocco.

But he said Libyan citizens should be judged in Libya and Tripoli was in contact with U.S. authorities to "take all necessary measures in this affair."

