TRIPOLI Muammar Gaddafi's former spy chief Abdullah al-Senussi arrived in Libya on Wednesday after being extradited by Mauritania and is in government custody, an official said.

Senussi, among the most feared members of Gaddafi's regime before rebels toppled it last year, was captured in the West African state in March, triggering a tug of war between Libya, France and the International Criminal Court for his extradition.

"The office of the prosecutor general has received Senussi and he will undergo a number of medical tests. Soon he will also undergo interrogation for the cases he has been charged with," prosecutor general spokesman Taha Ba'ra told Reuters.

(Reporting By Ali Shuaib; Writing By Hadeel Al-Shalchi, editing by Diana Abdallah)