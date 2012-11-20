TRIPOLI The daughter of Muammar Gaddafi's former spy chief appeared in a Tripoli court on Tuesday after being accused of entering Libya on a fake passport from Algeria.

Al-Unood al-Senussi, 20, a daughter of Abdullah al-Senussi and niece of Gaddafi's wife Safiah, was detained by the military police last month.

While her father faces charges of "crimes against Libyans" in Tripoli and is also wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague and by France, she has not been accused of any crime except entering Libya illegally, officials have said.

Under tight security, Al-Unood al-Senussi was brought into a criminal court handcuffed. The judge then ordered her handcuffs removed.

Her lawyers said her passport was genuine and that there was merely a mix-up about the names on it.

"I am not guilty. If I wanted to forge my passport, why would I come here?" Al-Unood al-Senussi said.

The judge said the court would reconvene on December 11.

Abdullah al-Senussi was arrested seven months ago after arriving with a falsified Malian passport on a flight to the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, from Morocco.

He was handed to Libya in September in an operation his other daughter Sarah compared to a kidnapping. She said this month he was languishing in a jail with kidney cancer and no access to lawyers and called for him to get a fair trial.

The ICC has issued a warrant for Senussi accusing him of crimes against humanity, including murder. France wants to try Senussi in connection with a 1989 airliner bombing over Niger in which 54 of its nationals died.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)