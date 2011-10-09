SIRTE, Libya Libyan transitional government forces seized the main hospital in the city of Sirte on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, capturing more than a dozen fighters loyal to former leader Muammar Gaddafi who had used the buildings to launch mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

"We are trying to evacuate the sick and wounded," said Salah Mustafa, a commander of the government forces. "Most of the Gaddafi militia fled, some of them have disguised themselves as doctors. We have to investigate."

Some 15 Gaddafi loyalists were marched out of the buildings and one was punched on the back of the head when NTC forces found a picture of the deposed leader in his pocket.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Matthew Jones)