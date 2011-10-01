Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
SIRTE Libya's interim government forces will call a two-day truce to allow civilians to leave the besieged hometown of Muammar Gaddafi, the chairman of the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Saturday.
Residents have been streaming out of Sirte in their hundreds over the last few days as NTC forces backed by NATO warplanes intensified their shelling of the coastal city in an effort to dislodge fighters loyal to Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Emad Omar; Writing by Barry Malone)
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.