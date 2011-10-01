SIRTE Libya's interim government forces will call a two-day truce to allow civilians to leave the besieged hometown of Muammar Gaddafi, the chairman of the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Saturday.

Residents have been streaming out of Sirte in their hundreds over the last few days as NTC forces backed by NATO warplanes intensified their shelling of the coastal city in an effort to dislodge fighters loyal to Gaddafi.

