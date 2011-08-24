Libyan rebels closed in on Muammar Gaddafi's home town of Sirte on Wednesday, the last remaining bastion of government loyalists and where Gaddafi himself could be hiding, rebels said.

Below are details about the city:

* PRE-GADDAFI:

-- Sirte was a small, obscure town on a stretch of Mediterranean coast where the desert runs right up to the sea. The outlines of the old town could still be seen: the main street of modest two-storey buildings, and the tiny fishing jetties sticking out into the Mediterranean.

* FROM 1969:

-- When Gaddafi came to power, he fashioned the city, which is about 450 km (280 miles) east of Tripoli, into a second capital designed in his own extravagant image.

-- Sirte's population is around 100,000.

-- It does not have major energy infrastructure although it is close to major oil reserves. But Sirte still has strategic significance because of a civilian airport that also appears to host a military air base. Satellite images showed about 50 reinforced concrete hangars, of the kind usually used to protect fighter planes, in clusters at either end of the runway.

-- A Libyan government spokesman said on March 21 that the airport had been hit by Western air strikes. He described it as a civilian airport.

-- The centrepiece of Gaddafi's ambitious construction project was the Ouagadougou conference centre. It is a huge marble-lined hall where Gaddafi had hosted summits of foreign heads of state. Gaddafi had a tent complex on the beach nearby where favoured leaders were invited to spend the evening.

-- Sirte was where the founding document of the African Union, which has since become known as the Sirte declaration and one of Gaddafi's proudest achievements, was signed in 1999.

-- A U.S. embassy cable published by the WikiLeaks website described a summit of African leaders in Sirte as a "Gaddafi-centric dog and pony show". During international summits, the city is heavily guarded and soldiers line the desert roads leading there at intervals of a few hundred metres.

-- Traffic was stopped whenever Gaddafi's convoy swept by with its dozens of sports utility vehicles, police outriders on Harley-Davidson motorbikes, and a huge motorhome with communications aerials sticking out of the roof.

RECENT EVENTS:

-- Libyan government forces fired three Scud-type missiles on Monday from the area of Sirte towards the coastal city of Misrata in central Libya, NATO said, but without effect.

-- Colonel Ahmed Bani, a senior rebel military spokesman, told Al Arabiya television on Tuesday that the rebels were currently negotiating with tribal leaders in Sirte for the surrender of the city without bloodshed.

(Writing by Christian Lowe in Algiers and David Cutler in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)