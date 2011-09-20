A month since being driven out of Tripoli, Muammar Gaddafi loyalists are still holding out in several parts of Libya including the ousted leader's birthplace Sirte, where they have resisted an onslaught this week by interim government forces.

Below are details about Sirte:

PRE-GADDAFI:

-- Sirte was a small, obscure town on a stretch of Mediterranean coast where the desert meets the sea. The outlines of the old town can still be seen: the main street of modest two-storey buildings and tiny fishing jetties sticking out into the Mediterranean.

UNDER GADDAFI:

-- After Gaddafi came to power in 1969, he fashioned the city, which is about 450 km (280 miles) east of Tripoli, into a second capital designed in his own extravagant image.

-- Traffic was stopped whenever Gaddafi's convoy swept by with its dozens of sports utility vehicles, police outriders on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and a huge motor home with communications aerials jutting from the roof.

-- Sirte's population is around 100,000.

-- It does not have major energy infrastructure although it is close to major oil reserves.

-- Sirte has strategic significance because of a civilian airport that also appears to host a military air base. It was hit by Western air strikes early in the conflict.

-- The centrepiece of Gaddafi's ambitious construction project was the Ouagadougou conference centre, a huge marble-lined hall where Gaddafi hosted summits of foreign heads of state. Gaddafi had a tent complex on the beach nearby where favoured leaders were invited to spend the evening.

-- Sirte was where the founding document of the African Union was signed in 1999. It has since become known as the Sirte declaration and is one of Gaddafi's proudest achievements.

-- A U.S. embassy cable published by the WikiLeaks website described a summit of African leaders in Sirte as a "Gaddafi-centric dog and pony show." During international summits, the city was heavily guarded and soldiers lined the desert roads leading there at intervals of a few hundred metres.

SINCE GADDAFI'S FALL:

-- Since rebels overran Gaddafi's compound in Tripoli on August 23, Sirte has been one of a handful of cities that have remained in the hands of the ousted leader's followers. Other Gaddafi strongholds have included Bani Walid southeast of the capital and the town of Sabha deep in the Sahara desert to the south, although anti-Gaddafi forces said on Monday that they had captured Sabha's airport and old fort.

-- The former rebels, now representing the Libyan interim authorities, entered Sirte last week from the west and have been fighting in the town for five days, meeting stiff resistance from Gaddafi forces. Both sides are deploying artillery, rockets and heavy machine guns. NATO has struck targets in the town.

-- Sirte is cut off from the outside world. The United Nations and other organisations are concerned about conditions for civilians trapped in the town. Hundreds of families have left, describing a life of constant fear amid unrelenting gunfire and explosions. Sirte is patrolled by gunmen and has no electricity and shortages of food and basic supplies, they say.