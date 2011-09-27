The besieged Libyan city of Sirte, hometown of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, is one of the last two bastions still held by forces loyal to him.

Here low are some details about Sirte:

* PRE-GADDAFI:

-- Sirte was a small, obscure town on the Mediterranean coast where the desert meets the sea. The outlines of the old town can still be seen - a main street of modest two-storey buildings and fishing jetties sticking out into the sea.

* UNDER GADDAFI:

-- After Gaddafi came to power in 1969, he fashioned the city, which is about 450 km (280 miles) east of Tripoli, into a second capital designed in his own extravagant image.

-- Traffic was stopped whenever Gaddafi's convoy swept by with police outriders and a motor home with communications aerials jutting from the roof.

-- Sirte's population is around 100,000.

-- It does not have major energy infrastructure although it is close to major oil reserves.

-- It has a civilian airport that also appears to host a military air base. It was hit by Western air strikes early in the conflict.

-- The centrepiece of Gaddafi's construction project was the Ouagadougou conference centre, a huge marble-lined hall where he hosted summits of foreign heads of state. Gaddafi had a tent complex on the beach where favoured leaders were invited to spend the evening.

-- The founding document of the African Union was signed in Sirte in 1999. It has since become known as the Sirte Declaration and is one of Gaddafi's proudest achievements.

* SINCE GADDAFI'S FALL:

-- Since rebels overran Gaddafi's compound in Tripoli on August 23, Sirte has been one of a handful of cities that have remained in his followers' hands. Bani Walid southeast of the capital is still held by loyalists. Sabha, deep in the Sahara desert to the south, traditional base for Gaddafi's tribe, was captured on September 22.

-- NTC forces entered Sirte on Saturday but encountered heavy gunfire. NATO warplanes hit targets in the last week, helping the NTC to advance to about a mile from the centre.

-- Sirte has been cut off from the outside world. The United Nations and other organisations are concerned about conditions for trapped civilians. Hundreds of families have left, describing a life of fear.

-- On Tuesday the NTC military commander said he agreed to grant safe passage out of the city for the families of Gaddafi's tribe.