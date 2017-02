TRIPOLI A Libyan government spokesman on Friday denied reports that Muammar Gaddafi's youngest son, brigade commander Khamis Gaddafi, had been killed in a NATO air strike.

"It's false news. They invented the news about Mr Khamis Gaddafi in Zlitan to cover up their killing," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters in Tripoli. "This is a dirty trick to cover up their crime in Zlitan and the killing of the al-Marabit family (a Libyan family)."