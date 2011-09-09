NORTH OF BANI WALID, Libya Fighters representing Libya's new rulers encircled and entered Bani Walid, one of the last towns loyal to ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi Friday, and fought with gunmen in street-to-street battles.

Libya's interim rulers had set a Saturday deadline for several holdout towns to surrender, but fighters surrounding Bani Walid, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of Tripoli, decided to go in early saying they wanted to protect civilians.

"They (anti-Gaddafi fighters) are in the north of the city fighting snipers, we have also entered from the east," senior National Transitional Council official Abdallah Kanshil said, adding that they had also made their way in from the south.

He estimated loyalist forces at around 600 men, saying pro-Gaddafi reinforcements must have been recently sent to the town.

"People are very afraid, that is why we have to go in," he said, adding they were not aiming for a "full-scale war" and had not received orders from central NTC command to enter the town.

There was heavy fighting outside Bani Walid earlier on Friday and Kanshil said Gaddafi forces had been firing rockets and cluster bombs there.

Bani Walid is one of Gaddafi's last bastions along with his hometown Sirte on the coast and southern desert town of Sabha.

NTC fighters have said the former strongman may have taken refuge in the besieged town with two of his sons but rumours have also swirled of a Gaddafi escape by convoy towards Libya's remote desert south.

Kanshil said one NTC fighter had been killed and four wounded in the Bani Walid battles while three Gaddafi fighters were dead and three wounded, he said. Seven Gaddafi loyalists were taken prisoner.

"They (NTC fighters) are engaging in low-level fighting with Gaddafi brigades, we are pushing," he said.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)