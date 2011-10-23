Libya is to declare its bitter eight-month civil war over on Sunday, after Muammar Gaddafi's 42 years of eccentric one-man rule and three days after the former Libyan leader was killed last week.

Violent death or flight into exile has been the fate of most

strongmen of the modern era overthrown by war or revolt.

* AFGHANISTAN - Najibullah: Installed as leader of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union, he was toppled by the Mujahideen in 1992. He took refuge at the United Nations in Kabul but four years later, in September 1996, he was found by the Taliban after they seized the capital, castrated and strung up in public.

* EAST GERMANY - Erich Honecker fell from power in East Germany after 18 years. He fled to Moscow to escape manslaughter charges linked to deaths of defectors at the Berlin Wall but was extradited back to Germany. The trial collapsed in 1993 due to his terminal illness. Honecker died in exile in Chile in 1994.

* IRAQ - Saddam Hussein: Saddam was captured after U.S. and allied forces invaded Iraq in 2003. The dictator was tried in public and hanged.

* LIBERIA - Charles Taylor: The former president of Liberia was one of Africa's most feared warlords. Taylor, who fled Liberia in 2003, is on trial in The Hague for suspected war crimes committed during Sierra Leone's civil war. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

* LIBYA - Muammar Gaddafi, ruler of Libya since 1969, was killed on October 20 after trying to flee his hometown of Sirte following a seven-month war to oust him.

* PAKISTAN - Zia ul Haq: The Pakistani military strongman who seized power in a military coup in 1977, was killed in a plane crash in 1988, in which sabotage was believed the likely cause.

* PANAMA - Manuel Noriega: Muscled his way to the top of Panama's military and took de facto power before he was overthrown in a 1989 U.S. invasion, Noriega is in a French prison following his conviction for laundering millions of euros (dollars) into bank accounts and properties in the 1980s.

-- He already had served 20 years in the United States for drug trafficking, money laundering and racketeering before being extradited to France in 2010. Last month a French court granted him conditional release allowing him to be extradited to Panama to serve a 20-year prison sentence for human rights crimes.

* ROMANIA - Nicolae Ceausescu: The Soviet-era dictator of Romania was toppled, captured and given a summary trial in secret, then shot along with his wife Elena in 1989.

* UGANDA - Idi Amin seized power in Uganda in 1971. One of Africa's bloodiest despots who was blamed for killing thousands of his people, he tried to pursue a territorial claim in Tanzania but Tanzanian-led forces turned the tables on the Ugandan army. Amin fled to Jeddah and exile in 1979 as Tanzanian troops neared Kampala. He died in Jeddah in 2003.

* FORMER YUGOSLAVIA - Slobodan Milosevic: Was on trial at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague at the time of his death in March 2006. He had been charged with masterminding ethnic cleansing in the former Yugoslavia. The former Serbian and Yugoslav president dismissed the U.N. war crimes tribunal as a venue for "victor's justice."

* FORMER ZAIRE - Mobutu Sese Seko: - Zaire's ailing strongman and kleptocrat, fled his capital in May 1997 as rebel forces approached and died in exile later that year in Morocco.

