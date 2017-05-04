FILE PHOTO: The logo of the French bank Societe Generale is seen in front of the bank's headquarters building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS French bank Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) have signed a confidential agreement to settle a legal dispute regarding a case focused on five trades totalling $2.1 billion (1.6 billion pounds), executed between 2007 and 2009.

"Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) jointly announce that they have signed a confidential settlement agreement that resolves all matters between both parties concerning five financial transactions entered into between 2007 and 2009 that have been the subject of legal action in the English High Court," SocGen said in a statement.

"Societe Generale wishes to place on record its regret about the lack of caution of some of its employees. Societe Generale apologises to the LIA and hopes that the challenges faced at this difficult time in Libya's development are soon overcome," added the French bank.

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) had been pursuing SocGen over those five trades, that took place before Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was ousted as Libyan leader.

The LIA had claimed the trades were secured as part of a "fraudulent and corrupt scheme" involving the payment of $58.5 million by SocGen to a Panamanian-registered company called Lenaida, controlled at the time by Libyan businessman Walid Giahmi. Lenaida was dissolved in 2010.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Stephen Coates)