Triumphant rebels seized Muammar Gaddafi's compound in Tripoli on Tuesday after a fierce battle with a loyalist rearguard but there was no word on the fate of the Libyan leader who vowed again to fight "to the end."

Here is a selection of comment by witnesses, rebels, diplomats, analysts and others on the apparent disintegration of Gaddafi's 42 years of rule after a six-month insurgency.

Main story:

ALAMIN BELHAJ, TRIPOLI REPRESENTATIVE ON THE NATIONAL

TRANSITIONAL COUNCIL:

"This is the end. Now all pro-Gaddafi people will leave when they see this on TV."

TURQI, A SHOPKEEPER IN TRIPOLI:

"Gaddafi is now gone and we are free. There is no doubt that this is over."

ABDEL HAKIM BEHADJ, A TOP REBEL COMMANDER IN TRIPOLI:

"We entered the tyrant's offices, his rooms, we searched everywhere, but there is no one."

LIBYAN ENVOY TO ROME HAFED GADDUR, WHO DEFECTED FROM

GADDAFI IN FEBRUARY:

"It seems clear that he (Gaddafi) is confined to his bunker complex from where he is fighting, because almost everything else is in our hands. We thought Tripoli would be liberated in one month or perhaps even two months, instead that happened in just a few hours, a day, so we've made great progress."

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY WILLIAM HAGUE to BBC television:

"It (rebels capturing compound) is significant ... But equally, we've all learnt over the past five months not to place too much emphasis on any one development or one piece of news. We're in the death throes of this regime. It's a good thing that we've reached that point. The people of Libya have fought their way to this point against violent repression from the regime. But it's still a very difficult and dangerous time -- it's not over yet."

DAVID HARTWELL, MIDDLE EAST ANALYST AT IHS JANES'S:

"This really does look like the turning point. If they can hold on to the compounds might -- and it looks like they can -- then it really looks like it's pretty much over. There might be a few diehards who would keep going until he is captured or killed, but not many. And if Gaddafi didn't have many places to hide before, he has even fewer now."

HENRY SMITH, MIDDLE EAST ANALYST, CONTROL RISKS:

"It is encouraging that there does not appear to be much fighting along communal lines at present, rather opposition forces versus loyalists. The rebel attack also seems to have been relatively organised with indigenous support from Tripoli; a good sign for what we might expect afterwards. The best case scenario is that what you would get a 'Transitional National Council-plus' with relatively broad legitimacy and a devolved power structure. But that's far from clear at this stage."

NATO SPOKESMAN COLONEL ROLAND LAVOIE:

"We do not target individuals and Gaddafi is not a target for NATO. If Gaddafi leaves the country and lets the political process ... find a solution, frankly we would just be happy about that. He is not a target. Of course, we do target command and control facilities, so if Gaddafi is located in a facility that commands and controls attacks, these are legitimate targets and we would strike."

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER AHMET DAVUTOGLU:

"Frozen assets of Libya should be unfrozen to help Libya before the end of Ramadan. Libyans need financial resources rapidly."

NICHOLAS GVOSDEV, PROFESSOR OF NATIONAL SECURITY STUDIES AT

THE U.S. NAVAL WAR COLLEGE:

"We have a loosely-organized coalition that was united by a common task of deposing Qaddafi but otherwise has little to unite them. The real question is whether the powers behind the rebellion decide to continue to back the Transitional Council as their necessary spokesmen and interlocutors with the rest of the world ... What also remains to be seen is whether the Qaddafi defectors will be able to mould the post-Qaddafi environment, or whether the rebel groups will start to fall out with each other. For the hardcore anti-Qaddafi groups, I could see growing reluctance to support what might appear to be a Qaddafi government simply without the Qaddafis present..."

(Compiled by Mark Heinrich)