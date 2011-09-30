TRIPOLI Raking the night skies over Tripoli with gunfire to celebrate Muammar Gaddafi's fall last month is lethal, bad for business and must stop, say residents of the Libyan capital.

"It's an Arab tradition -- but it's not safe. We need security now," said office worker Fatima Zaid, among a few thousand people gathered at Tripoli's emblematic Martyr's Square on Friday evening.

Local residents say at least four people have been killed in celebratory gunfire in the area of the square. The streets approaching it are littered with spent cartridges, many of them high velocity rounds blasted into the air in festive gunfire.

National Transitional Council (NTC) officials, anti-Gaddafi rebels and residents like Zaid, who has a young daughter, are calling for a stop to the shooting of assault rifles, machine guns and pistols to mark their new found freedoms.

"We should celebrate, with music and dancing and not shooting (and) live in peace," she added.

When Tripoli fell on the weekend of August 20-22, rebels and citizens broke open Gaddafi's armouries, taking thousands of guns including Kalashnikov assault rifles, machine guns and an array of pistols.

"So many people have accidents from this. I have children," said Victoria Aminca, taking her four-month-old son out in a stroller on Friday evening.

"I am worried for all the children. I am afraid. You don't know who is shooting."

CELEBRATION OR FIGHTING?

Many of those in Martyr's Square -- called Green Square under Gaddafi -- were attending a rally on Friday evening calling for the departure from Tripoli of the provincial militias whose men are responsible for much of the firing.

The paramilitary units have installed themselves in the capital after helping to drive Gaddafi's men out and operate checkpoints all over the city.

They say disorder in Tripoli would grow if they left because, they argue, Gaddafi might exploit the resulting security vacuum to stir trouble.

But the reluctance of the revolutionaries to pull their men from the capital and allow the police to resume work is seen by some Libyans as an attempt to claim a stake in the distribution of post-revolution power and funding.

For shopkeeper Yusuf Helmi, it is simply time to stop celebrating more than a month after Tripoli fell to the rebels.

"At first it was maybe a celebration, but now it's not right ... You can see the freedom, you can smell the freedom," said Helmi, wearing a camouflage T-shirt saying 'Free Libya'.

"When I am at home and they start shooting outside, I don't know if it's from celebration or because there is fighting outside."

WASTE OF BULLETS

For Hussein al Sharif, a burly rebel fighter toting a new Kalashnikov as he walked into the square filled with families and children daubed with face paints in the red, black and green colours of the revolution, it was simply a waste of bullets.

"People are shooting in the air wasting ammunition, even artillery rounds," said al Sharif, who said he had just arrived from an ongoing battle with Gaddafi loyalists at Bani Walid.

"It's a serious situation ... We need that ammunition on the front now."

Mohamad Abdulgader, who was tending a giant inflatable slide topped with a Superman figure on the edge of the square, said the gunfire was bad for business.

"It's a big problem. They don't care about the signs saying no shooting. They don't listen ... It scares off the families and the kids," he said, glancing nervously back at the giant inflatable, which was vulnerable to falling bullets.

"It hasn't been hit yet, thanks be to God."

One Reuters witness had a narrow escape with a round that slammed into the street near the square.

"I was walking on the street talking on my phone over there and a bullet fell a few meters away from me," translator Taha Zargouun said, gesturing a few blocks away from the square.

(Editing by Sophie Hares)