TUNIS Small groups of armed rebels infiltrated the Libyan capital but have been dealt with and the city is safe, a spokesman for Muammar Gaddafi's government said on Saturday.

The spokesman, Moussa Ibrahim, said on state television that among the rebels arrested were Algerians, Tunisians and Egyptians.

Heavy gunfire broke out late on Saturday in Tripoli, which is encircled by rebel forces, and residents said anti-Gaddafi protesters were in the streets in several districts.

