TRIPOLI A Tunisian diplomat was kidnapped on Thursday in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Libya's foreign ministry said, days after gunmen seized Jordan's ambassador.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry said it was unclear who was behind the kidnapping of the Tunisian diplomat.

An official in Tunisia's foreign ministry said: "We can not confirm that he has been kidnapped but we have been unable to contact him."

Security has deteriorated in Libya as the government has been unable to control militias who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but refuse to disarm.

