TUNIS A former Libyan prime minister is still in a Tunisian jail despite a judge's order to release him because Libya's new leaders have lodged a fresh request to have him extradited, his lawyer said.

Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, prime minister under former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been in detention since fleeing from Libya into neighbouring Tunisia soon after Gaddafi's rule collapsed in August.

"Mahmoudi is still in prison," his lawyer, Mabrouk Korchid, told Reuters. "They have submitted a new arrest warrant despite the court decision to free him."

"The Libyan authorities have demanded once again to extradite him ... It's not fair," said the lawyer. A Tunisian court had ordered earlier this week that he be released.

Libya's interim government, the National Transitional Council (NTC) is trying to bring back senior Gaddafi lieutenants who fled the country.

They hope to try them on charges ranging from corruption to killing opponents during the rebellion which ended Gaddafi's rule. Lawyers for some of the fugitives say they will not be given a fair trial in Libya.

